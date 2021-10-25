Silverback Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $9,445,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $3,906,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $5,939,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $7,324,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Guggenheim stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

