First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,364,000. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $279.19 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $186.93 and a 1-year high of $280.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

