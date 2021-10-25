First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Buys 1,217 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $153.15 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.73 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.47 and its 200 day moving average is $148.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.