Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85,836 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at about $15,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,206 shares of company stock worth $19,494,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $116.45 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.32.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. Citigroup raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

