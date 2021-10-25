Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $209.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,392,000 after acquiring an additional 42,086 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

