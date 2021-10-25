Open Governance Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67,618.00 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $764,898.72 and $67,618.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00050852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.02 or 0.00222844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00102761 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

