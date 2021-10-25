Albar Capital Ltd Invests $22.74 Million in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,743,000. Tenable accounts for approximately 1.6% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Albar Capital Ltd owned about 0.52% of Tenable at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -199.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $321,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

