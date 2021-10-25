Albar Capital Ltd Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 421,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

OGN opened at $35.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

