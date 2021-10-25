Albar Capital Ltd Purchases New Holdings in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,220,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of HEXO by 734.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 156,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61. HEXO Corp. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $11.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

