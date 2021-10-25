Albar Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 14,625 shares of company stock worth $860,633 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALK opened at $53.53 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

