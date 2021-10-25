nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 163.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,633 shares during the period. nVent Electric comprises about 2.5% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.07% of nVent Electric worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,317,000 after purchasing an additional 651,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in nVent Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,092 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,611,000 after acquiring an additional 781,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $33.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.46 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Several research firms have commented on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

