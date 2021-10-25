Ionic Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

ASTS stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $25.37.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $29,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $29,002. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

