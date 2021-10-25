Ionic Capital Management LLC Makes New $740,000 Investment in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Immunovant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 259,626 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 516.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 116,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMVT shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other Immunovant news, Director George V. Migausky bought 7,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas J. Hughes acquired 18,247 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $150,355.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMVT opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $954.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

