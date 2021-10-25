Paradiem LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Paradiem LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.25.

Shares of UNP opened at $237.59 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $239.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

