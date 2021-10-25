Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Sold by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,637 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $542.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.96.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on REKR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Rekor Systems Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

