Azora Capital LP Sells 369,963 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Azora Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 46.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 420,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369,963 shares during the period. Sterling Bancorp makes up approximately 1.6% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,467,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,149,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,392,000 after purchasing an additional 206,209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,547,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,936,000 after buying an additional 219,940 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $84,570,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,301,000 after acquiring an additional 42,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

