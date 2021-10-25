Azora Capital LP Sells 275,777 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Azora Capital LP reduced its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 592,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 275,777 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares makes up about 4.0% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $25,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2,465.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 38.40%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.