HGI Capital Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

HGI Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,152 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial comprises 1.5% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,845,000 after buying an additional 700,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after buying an additional 692,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,234,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,683,000 after buying an additional 613,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FNF opened at $49.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

