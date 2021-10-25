Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.56-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.560-$4.800 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $102.32 on Monday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

