13,013 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $149.62 on Monday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $187.86. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,231 shares of company stock worth $19,720,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

