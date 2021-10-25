109,396 Shares in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Bought by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Allegheny Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at $139,000.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.80. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.