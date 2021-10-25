Diametric Capital LP Buys New Shares in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 149,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Agrify comprises about 1.3% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.74% of Agrify as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agrify by 135.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 384,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth about $3,327,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the second quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth about $1,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Agrify news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $52,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGFY. Maxim Group increased their price target on Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFY opened at $18.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. Agrify Co. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Agrify Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

