ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.66

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 76 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ICL Group by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,975 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ICL Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,995,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 197,987 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

