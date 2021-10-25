Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Tops $2.14 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. Honest has a market cap of $2.14 million and $141,879.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honest has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00069243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00070214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00101471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,920.83 or 1.00140806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.15 or 0.06523944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00021529 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

