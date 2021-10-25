Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stake Cut by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,935 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,218 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,547,000 after acquiring an additional 543,628 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $43.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

