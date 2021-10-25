Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 130.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Viad worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 58.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viad by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Viad by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Viad by 7.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Viad by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $45.79 on Monday. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $938.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. The business had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VVI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

