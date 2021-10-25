Diametric Capital LP Purchases New Shares in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 26,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000.

VIXY opened at $17.58 on Monday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85.

