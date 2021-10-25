First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $306.44 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $309.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.