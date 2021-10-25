Diametric Capital LP Acquires 18,278 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,497 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.