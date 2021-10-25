BitcoinPoS (BPS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,701.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $4,701.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,053,043 coins and its circulating supply is 4,841,589 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

