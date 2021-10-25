Analysts Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, City Office REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $19.06 on Monday. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the third quarter worth about $4,691,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 85.8% in the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 237,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in City Office REIT by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 132,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

