BP (NYSE:BP) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

Equities researchers at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

Shares of BP opened at $29.82 on Monday. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BP will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,689,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 99.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,561,000 after acquiring an additional 823,441 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BP by 179.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 416,962 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BP by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 137,726 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

