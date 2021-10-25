Ionic Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 422,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,867,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,777,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 256,763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205,351 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,077,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 113,462 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,924,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 125,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FAX stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $4.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.