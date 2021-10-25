Ionic Capital Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,883 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Whole Earth Brands worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREE opened at $11.71 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

