68,969 Shares in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Bought by VIEX Capital Advisors LLC

VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Micro Focus International makes up about 0.4% of VIEX Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. Micro Focus International plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

MFGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

