Optimal Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 327,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,272 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,739,000 after acquiring an additional 68,201 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,422 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Shares of SPTL opened at $41.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

