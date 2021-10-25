iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,582,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 64,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 500,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after acquiring an additional 135,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $86.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.47. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.27 and a 12-month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

