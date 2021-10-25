Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Envestnet by 32.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $84.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 302.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

