Optimal Asset Management Inc. Invests $8.09 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 141,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,000. Comcast accounts for 1.0% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $32,773,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 69,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 202,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Comcast by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $54.13 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $248.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

