Madison Avenue Partners LP Lowers Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Madison Avenue Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,058 shares during the quarter. A-Mark Precious Metals comprises approximately 0.6% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Madison Avenue Partners LP’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 628.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 43,763 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Moorhead John sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $152,921.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

AMRK stock opened at $67.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The company has a market cap of $766.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.56.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

