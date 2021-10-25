Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $212,572,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.63 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.26 and its 200 day moving average is $168.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

