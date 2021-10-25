iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,098 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

