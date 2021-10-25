Mudrick Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mudrick Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,781,000. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 0.9% of Mudrick Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $225,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $241,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 103.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 273,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 105,238 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $112.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

