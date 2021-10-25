O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $24,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,562 shares of company stock worth $42,483,487. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $663.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $669.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.46.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

