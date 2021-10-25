Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,840 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of UMB Financial worth $32,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,521,000 after acquiring an additional 338,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after acquiring an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,631 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 328,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 96,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $103.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.08. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $103.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.69.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

