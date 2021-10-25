Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 163.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $35,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,640,000 after acquiring an additional 92,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after buying an additional 1,005,552 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,836,000 after purchasing an additional 256,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,892,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,051,000 after purchasing an additional 188,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $118.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

