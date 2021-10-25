826,942 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 826,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 188.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 31.2% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $3,251,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 250.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $29.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,942.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

