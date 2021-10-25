Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 109,496 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,313.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,496 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $28,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 196.4% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,818,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $675,149,000 after purchasing an additional 48,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 16.4% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.05.

Shares of BA stock opened at $213.15 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.28. The company has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

