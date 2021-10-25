Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,761 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,419,236 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 5.3% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $76,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $105.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of -44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

