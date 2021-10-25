Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,449 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906,224 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises about 2.8% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $40,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $43.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.07. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 109.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CQP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

